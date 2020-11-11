If the move to Apple Silicon has you eyeing one of the latest MacBooks, you may want to pair your purchase with a case of some sort. Thankfully a fresh Incase Slip Sleeve has dropped today and it features PerformaKnit fabric which is said to provide a “strong, protective barrier” between your shiny new MacBook and whatever it may accidentally come in contact with. There are a few styles to pick from and Incase’s new release works with Apple’s new and existing portable computers. Continue reading to learn more.

New Incase Slip Sleeve features computer-generated design

The new Incase Slip Sleeve sets itself apart from many by adopting a bold computer-generated design. It’s wrapped in PerformaKnit, which the company describes as lightweight, strong, and protective. This allows it to usher in a form-fitting design that reduces bulk while still managing to offer up a strong barrier for your prized MacBook.

The PerformaKnit fabric used is described as having “elastic-like qualities,” which helps pave the way for a fit that can “conform snugly to the shape of your MacBook.” The overall design is very minimal and Incase has even embraced a magnetic snap enclosure which bypasses the need for noisy buttons, zippers, and the like. Despite snugly adhering to a MacBook, Incase Slip Sleeve is touted as being strong enough to keep “the surface of your MacBook free of scratches, scrapes, nicks and dings.”

Pricing and availability

It doesn’t matter which size of MacBook you currently own, all PerformaKnit-equipped Incase Slip Sleeve cases have a list price of $59.95. The company is throwing in a 25% off launch discount for anyone planning to hang onto a 15- or 16-inch MacBook, but those of you planning to upgrade to an Apple Silicon model will not be able to cash in on an Amazon on-page coupon.

9to5Toys’ Take

While some are understandably disappointed that Apple stuck with a familiar design when unveiling its first Apple Silicon MacBooks, the decision bodes well for companies like Incase. In a tough year like 2020, accessory makers are able to limit the number of SKUs in inventory while still manufacturing products that are relevant to the latest releases from Apple.

The new Incase Slip Sleeve cases have certainly caught my attention and arguably stand out when going head-to-head with a majority of the competition. The colors look great (especially Burst), and a form-fitting design with “elastic-like qualities” helps ensure that the amount of space required by the case is kept to a minimum. This should make it a better fit when sliding one of these into a backpack.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!