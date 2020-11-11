Moen faucets and accessories start at just $11 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Moen bath fixtures and more. Deals start at $11 across a variety of styles and accessories for your bathroom. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Moen Sarona Farmhouse Sink Faucet at $71.39. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $100. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a single-handle design in a dark bronze finish. It’s designed for single or 3-hole setups, as well, with the optional plate for covering up retrofitted installs. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 300 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable deals include:

With deals from just $11, Amazon’s Gold Box offers up a number of affordable ways to outfit your space with new hardware. Head over to this landing page to see all of our top picks from today’s sale.

Head over to Amazon’s Zinus sale for more deals on everyday essentials for your home, such as desks, bed frames, and tables. Deals start at $91.

Moen Sarona Farmhouse Sink Faucet features:

UNIQUE FINISH: Mediterranean Bronze finish delivers a rich, dark brown, Old World finish with striking light and dark accents

FLEXIBLE DESIGN: Includes optional 3-hole deck plate (escutcheon) for installation

WATERSENSE CERTIFIED: Meets EPA WaterSense criteria to conserve water without sacrificing performance

