Renogy Phoenix 300 offers 337Wh, 60W USB-C, 200W AC, more at $250 (Reg. $365+)

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 300 Portable Power Station for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it has a list price of $400 but has been going for around $365 recently. Today’s deal sets a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. The Phoenix 300 offers a 60W USB-C Power Delivery port that’s built to keep your MacBook, iPad, or other device charged while out and about. There’s also an AC plug that offers up to 200W of pure sine wave power, which can run larger things like smaller kitchen appliances and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If 337Wh is a bit too bulky for you, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 could be the solution to your travel power woes. It offers 167Wh and comes in at $140 on Amazon. You’ll find similar power outputs here, though the AC plug steps down to just 100W and the USB-C supports just 15W of charging.

Do you just need a way to charge your devices while in the car? Well, a power inverter is the perfect tool for the job. This one from BESTEK transforms the DC power of your car’s plug to AC, which is what most laptops and tablets require. It offers 300W of peak power, and there are even two 2.4A USB-A ports here to charge your phone or another device. For just $30, it’s hard to pass this up.

Renogy Phoenix 300 features:

The PHOENIX 300’s USB-C port features a Power Delivery (PD) technology that can pump out up to 60W power to compatible devices. Quick Charge (QC) technology allows for up to 18W of output power from the USB-A port.

The PHOENIX 300 is equipped with multiple commonly used output ports to power essential gadgets and small appliances, while a D-Tap port is at the ready for your photography and videography equipment.

Produce clean, silent, and stable AC power up to 200W with the pure sine wave inverter to power delicate electronic devices efficiently and safely.

The battery management system (BMS) commands voltage control, temperature control, short circuit protection, and overcurrent protection to keep both the power station and your devices safe from damage.

