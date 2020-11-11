Timbuk2’s Jump Start Sale takes up to 40% off its popular styles: MacBook backpacks, more

-
FashionTimbuk2
Get this deal 40% off From $20

Timbuk2’s Jump Start Sale takes up to 40% off select styles including MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Timbuk2 wants you to get your holiday shopping done early and a great start is with the Authority Laptop Backpack. This backpack can easily can tote your 15-inch MacBook and it has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It’s currently marked down to $85 and originally was priced at $139. This style also comes in three versatile color options and is unisex, which means anyone can carry it. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

You can easily organize your luggage with the Stack Packing Cubes that are marked down to $29, which is $20 off the original rate. These cubes are lightweight, water-resistant, and the mesh top makes it easy to identify your belongings. Better yet, they also feature reflective pull-tabs for convienience in low light.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

You will also want to check out Banana Republic’s Friends and Family Event that’s offering 50% off sitewide with deals from $19.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timbuk2

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Timbuk2 Vapor Collection debuts eco-friendly MacBook backpack, duffel, more

Learn More
Save 46%

Apple’s brand new MacBook Air or Pro fits in Timbuk2’s Convertible Tote Bag: $59 (Reg. $109)

$59 Learn More
Save 60%

Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Medio Backpack is $70 off, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Sperry is offering sneakers and boots from $29, today only + free shipping

For $29 Learn More
$2 each

Eveready’s 4-pack of LED flashlights come with batteries for just $2 each

$8.50 Learn More
Save up to 30%

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds fall to $150 (Save 25%), more from $70

From $70 Learn More
Reg. $80

ecobee’s SmartSensor bundle arms two windows or doors at $64 (New low, Reg. $80)

$64 Learn More

New Spider-Man Miles Morales adidas Superstars go on sale next week

Learn More