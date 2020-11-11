Timbuk2’s Jump Start Sale takes up to 40% off its popular styles: MacBook backpacks, more

Timbuk2’s Jump Start Sale takes up to 40% off select styles including MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Timbuk2 wants you to get your holiday shopping done early and a great start is with the Authority Laptop Backpack. This backpack can easily can tote your 15-inch MacBook and it has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It’s currently marked down to $85 and originally was priced at $139. This style also comes in three versatile color options and is unisex, which means anyone can carry it. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

You can easily organize your luggage with the Stack Packing Cubes that are marked down to $29, which is $20 off the original rate. These cubes are lightweight, water-resistant, and the mesh top makes it easy to identify your belongings. Better yet, they also feature reflective pull-tabs for convienience in low light.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

You will also want to check out Banana Republic’s Friends and Family Event that’s offering 50% off sitewide with deals from $19.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!