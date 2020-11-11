Banana Republic Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide from $19

Banana Republic’s Friends and Family Event offers 50% off everything with promo code BRFAMILY at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on jeans, outerwear, tops, and more to elevate your fall look. Customers receive free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Untucked Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt that’s marked down to $40 and originally was priced at $80. This shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and would be a wonderful holiday gift. It can be layered with vests, sweaters, or jackets alike and it’s available in four color options. It’s also made of double-brushed cotton that was designed to feel extra soft. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic and be sure to check out Hautelook’s Running Shoe Event with up to 60% off Brooks, ASICS, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!