Snag Coleman’s Fold N Go Propane Grill while it’s $50 at Amazon (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Fold N Go Propane Grill for $49.99 shipped. That’s up to $40 off what Amazon has been charging and undercuts Home Depot’s current offer by over $20. Today’s deal is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked since early 2019. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to camp or forego a bulky grill, this Coleman offering is worthy of your consideration at this price. It delivers 6,000 BTUs of heat across its 105-square inch grilling surface and features an adjustable horseshoe burner for “precise temperature control.” The cooking surface is removable and dishwasher safe, helping ensure it will be easy for you to clean. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to cover a few boxes of 11-inch matches at $2. This batch of long-reach solutions will make igniting your new grill a cinch. Buyers will receive a total of 160 matches, an amount that’s bound to last you quite a while.

If you’re looking for a new take on grilling anywhere, be sure to check out NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker. This high-end solution boasts an exterior that’s crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum and it folds into a briefcase-like design. View photos and read all about it in our launch coverage.

Coleman Fold N Go Propane Grill features:

Portable folding grill with built-in handle for easy transport and storage

Delivers 6,000 BTUs of heat across 105 sq. in. of grilling surface

Adjustable horseshoe burner for precise temperature control and even heating

PerfectFlow technology ensures consistent performance even in extreme conditions

Removable dishwasher-safe cooking surface and grease tray for easy cleaning

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

