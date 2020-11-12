Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet can crack open a beer: $9 (Save 64%)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet for $9.12 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 64% less than what you’d spend at Timbuk2 and is the best price we have tracked. Despite wielding a compact design, this capable wallet is ready to accommodate three credit cards. Even better, it boasts an integrated tiki bottle opener. This means that buyers will be able to easily crack open a beer no matter where they are. It’s comprised of Saratoga leather and features a lifetime warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 gear is reputable.

If you don’t anticipate cracking open a beer with your wallet, you could further reduce spending with this $3 alternative. It’s ready to stow three cards, cash, and an identification card. It’s comprised of leather and features a 4.4/5 star rating from nearly 1,700 Amazon shoppers so far.

And if you’re on the hunt for an affordable backpack, be sure to scope out the deal we just discovered on this $13 Lenovo offering. It’s spacious enough to accommodate any modern MacBook and also wields a clean-looking design. This solution is also great for hauling accessories thanks to its inclusion of a front pocket and a few compartments throughout.

Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet features:

A slim card holder that can open a beer

Ultra slim 3-compartment card case with beer tikki bottle opener

Saratoga Leather with debossed TIMBUK2 logo