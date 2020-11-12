Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet can crack open a beer: $9 (Save 64%)

-
AmazonFashionTimbuk2
Get this deal Save 64% $9

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet for $9.12 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 64% less than what you’d spend at Timbuk2 and is the best price we have tracked. Despite wielding a compact design, this capable wallet is ready to accommodate three credit cards. Even better, it boasts an integrated tiki bottle opener. This means that buyers will be able to easily crack open a beer no matter where they are. It’s comprised of Saratoga leather and features a lifetime warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 gear is reputable.

If you don’t anticipate cracking open a beer with your wallet, you could further reduce spending with this $3 alternative. It’s ready to stow three cards, cash, and an identification card. It’s comprised of leather and features a 4.4/5 star rating from nearly 1,700 Amazon shoppers so far.

And if you’re on the hunt for an affordable backpack, be sure to scope out the deal we just discovered on this $13 Lenovo offering. It’s spacious enough to accommodate any modern MacBook and also wields a clean-looking design. This solution is also great for hauling accessories thanks to its inclusion of a front pocket and a few compartments throughout.

Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet features:

  • A slim card holder that can open a beer
  • Ultra slim 3-compartment card case with beer tikki bottle opener
  • Saratoga Leather with debossed TIMBUK2 logo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timbuk2

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 60%

Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Medio Backpack is $70 off, more from $15

From $15 Learn More

Timbuk2 Vapor Collection debuts eco-friendly MacBook backpack, duffel, more

Learn More
Reg. $18

Swap your Apple Watch style with this sleek stainless steel band for $13.50

$13.50 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on LEGO Architecture Skylines, Advent Calendars, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
$95 off

Intel’s powerful NUC 10 i7 Performance Kit hits an Amazon low of $490 shipped (Save $95)

$490 Learn More

Target’s coffee-themed gift guide has an array of ideas to fill their cup from $4

From $4 Learn More
30% off

Amazon holiday snacks and grocery sale from $5: Nuts, spices, coffee, more

From $5 Learn More
Save up to 30%

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 drops to all-time lows from $169 (Save up to 30%)

From $169 Learn More