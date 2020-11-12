Affordably stow that new MacBook in Lenovo’s $13 backpack (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and marks the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since late 2018. Whether you wield Apple’s largest MacBook Pro or plan to buy one of its new M1-powered laptops, this backpack is ready to haul it. A streamlined design lets this bag get straight to the point without a bunch of frills getting in the way, delivering a minimal look. If you’ve got some accessories to tote, a front pocket and a few compartments throughout make for some easy-to-use storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re like me, you try to keep all of your screens free of smudges and smears. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with enough leftover to grab Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2. Grabbing this means you’ll be able to stow 20 ready-to-go wipes that allow you to easily clean off glass screens as needed.

For those of you that prefer Timbuk2, you’ll be pleased to hear that its Jump Start Sale is live. Shoppers can take up to 40% off popular styles. Our roundup highlights MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, and more. Swing by to see which ones are our favorites.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.

This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.

Perfect for daily commuters, college students and all types of travelers; accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!