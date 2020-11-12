TOMS Flash Sale takes 30% off all of its boots with deals from $45

For two days only, TOMS is offering 30% off all of its boots with promo code BOOTS30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The men’s Hawthorne Leather Boots are currently on sale for $112, which is down from its original rate of $160. This style is waterproof and cushioned to promote comfort. These boots are available in two color options and is felt lined to help keep you warm. You can easily dress them up or down with jeans, khakis, and more. Plus, it features a rigid outsole that helps to give you all-day traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

