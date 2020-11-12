Twelve South’s premium MacBook stands on sale from $42

Amazon offers the Twelve South Curve for MacBooks in black at $41.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and airflow. In fact, it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more stand deals from Twelve South.

Another standout is the Twelve South HiRise Stand for MacBook at $55.99 shipped. That’s good for $24 off the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve seen in 2020 at Amazon. The Twelve South HiRise delivers an ergonomic stand for your MacBook, bringing the display to eye-level, helping to cut down on bad posture. Made for MacBooks from 11- to 15-inches, it is compatible with most of Apple’s lineup over the last ten years. Crafted from aluminum to match the rest of your setup. Rated 4/5 stars.

Shave 33% off the lead deal and go with this alternative from Soundance. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with great ratings, but it’s safe to say you’ll miss out on a more stylish design delivered by Twelve South’s Curve. However, if you’re simply looking to elevate your MacBook, it will still get the job done.

Twelve South Curve features:

  • Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches
  • Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain
  • Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

