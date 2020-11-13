All of Apple’s iPhone 12 models are now BOGO FREE at Verizon

-
AppleVerizon
Get this deal $699+ BOGO FREE

Verizon Wireless is now offering buy one get one FREE on all of Apple’s latest iPhones. If you open up a new line of service, Verizon will credit the second device on your account over 24- or 30-months. This offer is valid on the new iPhone 12/Pro/Max and mini. If you’re looking to upgrade multiple people in the family with Apple’s latest and greatest, going with Verizon’s offer may be your best bet. An unlimited plan is required with purchase as well, so be aware of that detail when going through the sign-up process. More details below.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design, bringing back the classic squared-off design of the fourth-generation model. Alongside upgraded cameras on the Pro/Max models, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside the return of MagSafe charging.

Now that you’ve picked up a new iPhone, it’s time to roll over to our roundup of the best cases for Apple’s latest devices. You’ll find a number of different options in our roundup from some of the biggest names out there along with more budget-friendly alternatives, as well.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward

