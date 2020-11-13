Amazon offers Nautica apparel from $9 Prime shipped: Sweaters, jeans, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Nautica men’s and women’s apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Long Sleeve Lightweight Cotton Woven Robe for $30 shipped. This robe is regularly priced at $55 and that’s matched with the all-time low. If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, this style would be a great option. It’s great for lounging and you can choose from several prints. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,800 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the men’s 1/4 Zip Pierced Pullover that would also make a fantastic holiday gifting option. This pullover is currently marked down to $27.61 shipped and it’s regularly priced at $40. You can choose from several color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars with over 115 reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out the Cole Haan Grand Gifting Event that’s offering 60% off best-sellers and 40% off sitewide. This is a great way to update your fall boots, shoes, jackets, and more.

Nautica Lightweight Cotton Robe features:

This classic, lightweight robe from Nautica has been updated with a signature sailboat print for added sophistication.

Machine Wash

100 percent brushed cotton

Side seam pockets

Elastic waistband with functional drawstring

Knit waistband for total comfort

