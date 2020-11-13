We can now add the 2020 Cabela’s Black Friday ad to our growing collection. More specifically, this is a combo ad for both Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops filled with loads of gear for hunters and outdoor-oriented folks as well as deep price drops on fishing gear, apparel, and much more. You’re looking at nearly 28-pages of deals with many of them set to kick off on November 23, 2020. Head below for a closer look at the 2020 Cabela’s Black Friday ad.
When is Black Friday at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops?
According to today’s ad, most of the Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops Black Friday deals will kick off both in-store and online on November 23 and run through November 29 (or until supplies last). Brick and mortar locations sound as though they will open at 6 a.m. from Monday through Wednesday on Black Friday week. And open up at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and at 5 a.m. on Black Friday itself.
As expected, the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad is heavily focused on outdoor gear, hunting equipment, and fishing rigs. However, there are also some great deals on pet beds as well as apparel for the whole family including $10 hoodies and more:
- Gift cards up to 10% off
- Bass Pro Shops Fleece for the family from $10
- Bass Pro Shops 12V Ride-On Truck for kids $50 off
- Up to 33% off select boots and footwear
- Under Armour outdoor apparel up to 25% off
- Pro Shops and Cabela’s Hoodies for the family from $10
- Up to $70 off select fishing bundles
- Bushnell Range Finder $100 ($50 off)
- Humminbird HELIX 7 CHIRP GPS $499 ($300 off)
- Zero Gravity Lounger $40 (Reg. up to $80)
Cabela’s Black Friday ad scan:
We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.
