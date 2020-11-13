Creality’s latest Ender 3 V2 3D Printer returns to all-time low at $223 (Save 20%)

Creality’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Ender 3 V2 3D Printer for $223.20 shipped when code 20IMC2XV has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $279, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen. As one of the brand’s latest 3D printers, the Ender 3 V2 delivers a more polished build than its predecessors alongside an upgraded processor, new 4.3-inch color display, and improved nozzle design. It sports a 9.8- by 8.6- by 8.6-inch print area and also includes a print resume feature in case power is lost or something else interrupts the creation process. Rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more. 

Save a bit more than the lead deal by going with the previous-generation Ender 3 for $206 at Amazon instead. You’re getting a similar print area as the lead deal, but won’t benefit from the refreshed design or improved print nozzle found above, among other improvements with the latest version. This model is backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 185 customers.

In either case, a great way to use some of the your savings from the 3D printer would be on some additional filament. Both include a small portion to get you started, but picking up some of this highly-rated PLA starting at $20 on Amazon is a great call. I’ve personally been using filament from this brand for the past few months, and can vouch that it’ll do the trick.

Ender 3 V2 3D Printer features:

Updated mainboard with silent TMC2208 stepper drivers: Compared to the Ender 3 and Ender 3 pro, a V2 design that delivers users out-of-the-box experience and silence-oriented upgrades. With a 4.3-inch color screen and a redesigned UI that prioritizes ease of use, the Ender-3 V2 is an ideal choice for beginners.

