Illuminate your yard with a 4-pack of 3,000-lumen solar LED lights for under $6.50 each

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code VCFMVYNU at checkout. Down 32% from its regular rate, today’s deal drops these lights to just $6.25 each and is the best available. You’ll find that each light offers up to 3,000-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to help you see while taking the trash out or enjoying an evening on the porch. They’re solar powered, and require no cables or batteries to function. This means you can set them up anywhere around your property, even on trees or fences. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This 2-pack of solar spotlights might give your house the curb appeal you’ve been looking for. They offer a more pointed light, meaning this is good for highlighting trees, shrubs, or other areas of your home. Coming in at around $11 each here, or $22 combined, you’ll find these still leave a bit of cash in your pocket when compared to today’s lead deal.

Also, don’t miss out on today’s Green Deals roundup. Today, you’ll find a 13-inch 60V electric hedge trimmer for $119, which saves you 33% from its regular going rate, plus a slew of other great deals that won’t last long.

Enkman LED Solar Light features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

