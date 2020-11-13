A 60% discount strikes Kershaw’s Pure Komachi 2 Knife, now just $4 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Pure Komachi 2 Paring Knife for $3.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 60% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This 3.5-inch paring knife is ready to tackle all sorts of tasks around the kitchen. It boasts a high-carbon stainless-steel blade that’s said to retain a “super-sharp edge over time.” A lightweight and ergonomic form-factor aims to deliver a a “comfortable, fatigue-reducing grip.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If your house is outfitted at all like mine, you have glass surfaces throughout. Once you’re all done preparing a meal with your new Kershaw, it might be time to give glass and similar surfaces a once over with Sprayway’s Cleaner Wipes at $2. For this low price you’ll garner 20 pre-moistened towels that are ready to remove streaks and leave a fresh scent behind.

Want to cook no matter if you’re home or away? If so, consider snagging Coleman’s Fold N Go Propane Grill. Yesterday it dropped to $50 at Amazon, ushering in an impressive $40 discount compared to what it had been fetching there prior. It delivers 6,000 BTUs of heat across its 105-square inch grilling surface and features an adjustable horseshoe burner for “precise temperature control.”

Kershaw Pure Komachi 2 Paring Knife features:

  • 3-1/2-inch paring knife great for garnishing and fine detail work, as well as for small cutting jobs like lemons, limes, and trimming fat from meats
  • High-carbon stainless-steel blade retains super-sharp edge over time
  • Color is made by bonding food-safe FDA-approved resin to the stainless-steel blade

