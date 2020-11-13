Metabo HPT’s 10-inch sliding miter saw has a 12.5-inch cut capacity at a 2020 low of $229 (36% off)

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch Sliding Double Compound Miter Saw for $229 shipped. Down from $360, today’s deal knocks 36% off its regular going rate and comes within $29 of the all-time low that we tracked last year. If you’re ready to upgrade to a higher-end miter saw from your standard 10-inch model, this is a great choice. It expands the standard capacity of a non-sliding 10-inch miter saw to a whopping 12.5-inches, which is more than double what the other models offer. Plus, there’s a laser so you know exactly where the blade will land. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re just getting started with woodworking or DIY projects, we recommend saving the cash and opting for a non-sliding saw. This 10-inch miter saw from Metabo HPT, the same company as above, is available for just $89 at Amazon. While it maxes out at right under 6-inches for cutting width, you’ll find that the 6-inch capacity is more than enough to get your projects started.

Something every woodworker or DIYer should also have is a quality drill and driver. This 3-tool combo kit from DEWALT runs on the company’s 20V MAX battery system. You’ll find a drill, impact driver, and LED flashlight, as well as two batteries, a charger, and carrying bag in this kit. At $267, you’ll enjoy a 18% discount here.

Metabo HPT 10-inch Sliding Miter Saw features:

10″ Sliding Miter Saw with Dual Bevel and Laser

0-60° miter angle to the right and 0-55°miter angle to the left for ultra-flexibility

0-48 degree bevel angle range to the right & left allows user to quickly and easily flip the saw blade, and leave the material in place

Laser Marker System increases cutting accuracy

