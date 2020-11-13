Bag DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR 3-Tool Kit for $267 at Amazon (Reg. $329)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless 3-Tool Kit (DCK387D1M1) for $266.98 shipped. That’s $62 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked since June. Buyers will receive a compact hammer drill, brushless impact driver, and 110-lumen LED work light. All of these are powered by the included 4Ah and 2Ah Lithium-Ion batteries. A bundled carrying bag and battery charger makes tools easy to tote and refuel. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If after your project you’re craving a hand-crafted meal, Kershaw’s Pure Komachi 2 Knife is ready to help. It has fallen 60% today, allowing you to scoop it up for just $4. This paring knife is equipped with a 3.5-inch high-carbon stainless-steel blade that’s said to retain a “super-sharp edge over time.” Rated 4.6/5 stars by more than 220 Amazon shoppers.

Once all of your work is done, crack open a beer with Timbuk2’s Road Trip Wallet. This compact solution wields three credit cards and boasts an integrated tiki bottle opener. It’s comprised of Saratoga leather and features a lifetime warranty. Right now you can snag it for $9, a price that shaves 64% off.

DEWALT 20V Cordless 3-Tool Kit features:

  • DCD796 is compact (7.5″) Front to back and lightweight (3.6 lb), Designed to fit into tight areas
  • DCF887 has a DEWALT built Brushless motor for longer run time
  • DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 Lumens.

