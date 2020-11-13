Earlier this year Tag Heuer released its own smartwatch and unlike some, the company has been working hard to keep things feeling fresh and exciting. Back in late spring, it unveiled a golf-focused addition to the lineup and shortly thereafter unveiled a summer collection of models and bands. Now that we’re heading into the holiday season, yet another Tag Heuer Connected refresh is upon us. Shoppers now have more bands to choose from in addition to a few new watch faces. Much of these releases are the result of a collaboration with HYPEMAKER. Continue reading to learn more.

Another Tag Heuer Connected refresh confirms commitment to Wear OS support

Even though Wear OS is an open platform, many are likely to agree that it has yet to gain the amount of traction Google had probably hoped for. Thankfully, some wearables have doubled down on support, and today’s Tag Heuer Connected refresh serves as a perfect example.

The internals of Tag Heuer Connected will remain the same in this update, but the band lineup and list of watch faces will grow. New additions will include nubuck leather, polished steel, and sport-influenced rubber. This helps it continue down the path of being a high-end Apple Watch competitor.

As mentioned before, some new watch faces will also be made available. The aptly-named Synopsis face will adjust throughout the day to showcase pertinent information as it rolls in. Examples include calendar changes, activity progress, and more.

Pricing and availability

If you want to see what the Tag Heuer Connected refresh has in store, swing by the site now. Be prepared to spend $1,800+ for one of the new models. Accessories can be found here, with bands priced from $150. While not every holiday release is there yet, we anticipate more will debut sooner rather than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

Standing out and making a name for yourself in the Wear OS ecosystem often requires smartwatch makers to prove that its lineup isn’t going to disappear or become unsupported anytime soon. This is typically the case for Android device makers too as many smartphone makers have a tendency to fade in relevance over time.

With several releases and updates over a short period, Tag Heuer is making a clear case why Wear OS shoppers should consider its brand worthwhile. Many would argue that massive updates aren’t required, but rather continuous and meaningful tweaks like this Tag Heuer Connected refresh will do the trick. And for those of you that don’t have $1,800+ to fork over, there are more-affordable Wear OS alternatives that continue to remain relevant in the space.

