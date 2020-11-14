Today’s wide-ranging AmazonBasics sale kicks off at $12 (Up to 40% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a wide variety of AmazonBasics gear discounted as low as $12. Our favorite is the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Receiver Adapter for $16.30 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to upgrade an old-school audio setup, this Amazon offering could be the one for you. It plugs into a traditional 3.5mm headphone port and receives audio from Bluetooth-equipped smartphones, tablets, and the list goes on. A 33-foot range ensures music won’t be interrupted even when you’re a couple rooms away. Buyers are bound to appreciate 9-hour battery life between charges. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more Amazon deals up to 40% off.

More AmazonBasics discounts:

AmazonBasics Bluetooth Receiver Adapter features:

Receiver adapter for playing Bluetooth audio

Works universally with most Bluetooth 5.0 devices as well as traditional speakers, headphones, and car audio systems

Delivers clear wireless sound up to 10 meters away

