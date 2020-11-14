Today’s wide-ranging AmazonBasics sale kicks off at $12 (Up to 40% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a wide variety of AmazonBasics gear discounted as low as $12. Our favorite is the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Receiver Adapter for $16.30 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to upgrade an old-school audio setup, this Amazon offering could be the one for you. It plugs into a traditional 3.5mm headphone port and receives audio from Bluetooth-equipped smartphones, tablets, and the list goes on. A 33-foot range ensures music won’t be interrupted even when you’re a couple rooms away. Buyers are bound to appreciate 9-hour battery life between charges. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more Amazon deals up to 40% off.

More AmazonBasics discounts:

Speaking of large sales, did you see yesterday’s roundup of Amazon Osprey bag discounts? There you’ll find up to 35% off roughly a hundred different styles. Even better, pricing starts at $30. Of all the deals there, our top pick has to be the Mutant 22 Climbing Backpack at $75. But don’t stop there, swing by the full sale to see what else is available.

AmazonBasics Bluetooth Receiver Adapter features:

  • Receiver adapter for playing Bluetooth audio
  • Works universally with most Bluetooth 5.0 devices as well as traditional speakers, headphones, and car audio systems
  • Delivers clear wireless sound up to 10 meters away

