Nearly a hundred Osprey bags are up to 35% off at Amazon, now priced from $30

-
AmazonOsprey
Get this deal Save 35% From $30

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted nearly a hundred Osprey bags up to 35% off. Our top pick is the Mutant 22 Climbing Backpack for $74.95 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’re bound and determined to spend time outdoors during the winter months that lay ahead, this climbing backpack shouldn’t be overlooked. Standout features include dual tool locks with bungee tie-offs for carrying ice axes and more. Buyers will also be pleased to find a built-in hydration sleeve alongside glove-friendly buckles. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Osprey bags priced from $30.

More Osprey discounts:

If something more basic will do, be sure to consider the deal we spotted yesterday on Lenovo’s Casual Backpack. Believe it or not, you can snatch it up for a mere $13. This deal delivers 28% of savings and manages to narrowly offer up the lowest price we have tracked since late 2018. It’s ready to haul any of Apple’s modern MacBooks, including the all-new M1-powered lineup.

Osprey Mutant 22 Climbing Backpack features:

  • Snow shield fabric back panel with a removable frame sheet
  • Dual Tool Locks with bungee tie-offs for dual ice-axe carry and front panel daisy chain for additional gear attachment
  • Built in rope attachment, internal compression and a removable webbing hip belt

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Osprey

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple kicks off Friday the 13th movie sale with deals f...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 60%

Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Medio Backpack is $70 off, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Amazon now offers 50% off Herschel bags/backpacks from $20

$20+ Learn More
Reg. $350

VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV has variable refresh rates at $298 (Save $52)

$298 Learn More

Plague Inc. players can now save the world for FREE in ‘The Cure’

Out Now! Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Burberry, more from $40

From $40 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V 13-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer $119, more

Learn More
Reg. $370

SimpliSafe’s 11-piece Shield Home Security System is down to $200 (Save 46%)

$200 Learn More
BOGO $1

Disney early Black Friday deals continue: BOGO for $1 Plushy characters, more

From $12 Learn More