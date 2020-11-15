Apple Watch SE and Series 6 return to all-time lows from $230 ($49 off)

Amazon is currently offering Apple Watch SE from $229.99. Cellular models are on sale starting at $279.99, as well. That’s just over $49 off the regular going rate and a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked. Apple Watch Series 6 is being discounted by the same amount at Target with Amazon expected to price match as well. Deals start at $349.99 on the upgraded model. Free shipping is available for all.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. There’s also the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review. If you’d like to save further, consider the Apple Watch SE, which includes many of the most popular features for notably less.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

