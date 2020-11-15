iPhone SE is FREE for a limited time or $199 with pre-paid plan

Verizon Wireless is currently offering iPhone SE for FREE. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $15 per month with a 24-month contract required. Those looking to not lock-in for a longer period of time will want to go to Walmart where a pre-paid Straight Talk alternative is available at $199 shipped. That’s a 50% savings from the regular going rate.

Headlining is a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s wrapped with slim bezels alongside Touch ID support across the bottom. The backside reverts to a glossy coating that pairs with a new water-resistant design for the first time on Apple’s smaller handset. Inside you’ll find a battery that supports up to 40-hours of use depending on your usage, but most will find around 14-hours. A 12MP wide-angle camera features ƒ/1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x. 

Make the most of your savings today and pick up an iPhone SE clear case for $8 with the on-page coupon. This case won’t add too much bulk to your setup and will show off whichever color you choose. It’s a great way to enjoy some drop protection without too much extra weight.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever.1 Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life2 and water resistance,3 it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

