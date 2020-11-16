Allen Edmonds cuts extra 30% off sale styles + $150 off all boots with deals from $25

Allen Edmonds is polishing your wardrobe for the holiday season with an extra 30% off all sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Better yet, they’re offering $150 off all boots. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nomad Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $182. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $375. With a timeless design, the boots will never go out of style. You can choose from two color options and they’re water as well as stain resistant. They’re also cushioned to promote all-day comfort and the leather detailing is sure to elevate any look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Holiday Gifting Sale that’s offering 30% off popular shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.

