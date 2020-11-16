adidas takes 30% off holiday gifts from $30: Ultraboost, Superstar sneakers, more

adidas gets you ready for the holiday season with 30% off holiday gifts when you apply promo code GETSHOES at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Casual sneakers are very trendy for this season and they would make a perfect holiday gift. Our top pick from this sale is the Stan Smith Shoes that can be worn by both men or women alike. They’re currently marked down to $45 and regularly are priced at $80. These shoes will pair nicely with leggings, jeans, joggers, and more. You can choose from 15 color options and with over 8,000 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the adidas Holiday Gift List.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal for women is the Cloudfoam Pure Shoes that are on sale for $49. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $65. This style is also versatile to wear with casual or workout wear and were designed to be very lightweight. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 3,000 reviews from adidas customers.

Our top picks for women include:

