adidas takes 30% off holiday gifts from $30: Ultraboost, Superstar sneakers, more

-
FashionAdidas
Get this deal 30% off from $30

adidas gets you ready for the holiday season with 30% off holiday gifts when you apply promo code GETSHOES at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Casual sneakers are very trendy for this season and they would make a perfect holiday gift. Our top pick from this sale is the Stan Smith Shoes that can be worn by both men or women alike. They’re currently marked down to $45 and regularly are priced at $80. These shoes will pair nicely with leggings, jeans, joggers, and more. You can choose from 15 color options and with over 8,000 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the adidas Holiday Gift List.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal for women is the Cloudfoam Pure Shoes that are on sale for $49. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $65. This style is also versatile to wear with casual or workout wear and were designed to be very lightweight. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 3,000 reviews from adidas customers.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Eastbay takes 20-25% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, more

From $40 Learn More
60% off

Hautelook’s Running Sale takes up to 60% off Brooks, ASICS, Reebok, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
25% off

New Balance’s Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping just in time for the holidays

From $14 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$529 Learn More
Reg. $120

Keurig coffee makers up to $50 off: K-Classic or K-Slim $70 ea. + K-Cups at 30% off

$70 Learn More
Save up to 20%

Philips Hue HomeKit starter sets, outdoor lamps, more up to 23% off from $25

From $25 Learn More
54% off

Amazon 1-day T-fal cookware sale up to 54% off with deals from $24

$24+ Learn More
30% off

Allen Edmonds cuts extra 30% off sale styles + $150 off all boots with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More