Greenworks Gold Box has 80V lawn tools 30% off, Leaf blower: $174, more

-
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
Get this deal up to 30% $112+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Greenworks lawn tools at heavily discounted prices. These tools eliminate the noise, vibration, pollution and inconvenience of gas-powered alternatives. Standouts:

  • Leaf blower w/ 2Ah battery and rapid charger (Review): $174.30
  • 20″ Pole Hedge Trimmer w/ Battery/charger: $188.30
  • 18″ Chainsaw (tool only): $125.30
  • 1800PSI Pressure Washer (corded): $112.11
  • Separately, 80V Snowblower (tool only): $212.40
  • More

Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Blower, 2.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included features:

  • Greenworks Pro 80V brushless axial blower provides up to 70 minutes run-time on speed 1 (low) / 28 minutes run-time on speed 2 (medium) / 12 minutes run-time on speed 3 (high) with fully charged 2Ah battery
  • Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life. Gas equivalent performance
  • Axial blower features 125 mph / 500 cfm performance, 3 speed options, variable speed trigger, and cushioned overmold grip. Rated at only 60 decibels, it is perfect for neighborhoods and corporate parks with noise ordinances
  • 80V 2Ah battery and rapid charger included (charges in only 30 minutes)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $79, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Electric String Trimmer $103, Benelli E-bike $500, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Cordless Leaf Blower + Battery $99, more

Learn More
Save 35%

At $162, don’t miss out on SKIL’s 5-Tool Combo (Reg. $249), more from $56

From $56 Learn More
Reg. $60

Early Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Devil May Cry 5 $16, more

$30 Learn More

Top-rated Gerber knives, multi-tools, more on sale at Amazon from $12.50

Learn More
Save up to 35%

Save up to 35% on WD and Samsung USB-C storage, more from $80

From $80 Learn More