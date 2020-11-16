New Balance’s Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping just in time for the holidays

The New Balance Flash Sale is currently offering 25% off sitewide including running shoes, sneakers, apparel, and more. Plus, all orders receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event are the men’s 860v11 Running Shoes that are on sale for $97 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes were designed to go mile after mile with supportive features and a cushioned insole. This style is also highly breathable to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Better yet, you can also find them in a similar women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from New Balance and be sure to check out the latest adidas Holiday Gifting Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

