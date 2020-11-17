Sprout herbs + veggies indoors with up to 33% off AeroGarden growers from $123

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden for $199 shipped. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and is the third-best we’ve seen this year. With room for nine plants, this indoor grower leverages a built-in LED light and hydroponic growing system so you can enjoy fresh herbs and vegetables all year around. Other notable features here include a bundled seed pod kit for getting you started with some essentials as well as automated growing functionality and support for up to 24-inch plants. Over 650 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $123.

Other AeroGarden deals today:

No matter which of the AeroGarden growers you decide on, using a portion of your savings to pick up some additional seed pod kits is always a good idea. Amazon has plenty of different options available, but the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 is an easy recommendation. It comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes as well as jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden features:

Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more).Stay in complete control of your garden using the new high-resolution control panel and keep plants thriving while you’re away with the new Vacation Mode feature.Up your garden game and join the Bounty family at an affordable price.

