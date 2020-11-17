Today’s Gold Box takes up to 40% off board games, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off board games from Thames & Kosmos, Gamewright, and many more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Forbidden Island for $13.95. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. This popular cooperative strategy game pits players against each other in hopes of surviving and outlasting the competition. Suitable for up to four players at a time. “Join a team of fearless adventurers on a do-or-die mission to capture four sacred treasures from the ruins of this perilous paradise.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. More deals below.
Other notable deals include:
- Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf: $17 (Reg. $25)
- Exit: The House of Riddles: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Crew – Quest for Planet Nine: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Thames & Kosmos EXIT The Enchanted Forest: $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Forbidden Desert – The Cooperative Strategy Survival: $17 (Reg. $25)
- …and more!
Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on board games and other entertainment for this holiday season. These games make a great stocking stuffer or gift and are easy to ship across the country, making it a solid option for this holiday season in particular.
Forbidden Island features:
- Join a team of fearless adventurers on a do-or-die mission to capture four sacred treasures from the ruins of this perilous paradise
- 2 to 4 players
- Strategic thinking, problem solving and cooperation required
- Ages 10 and up
- Playing time: 30 minutes
