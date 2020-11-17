Today’s Gold Box takes up to 40% off board games, more from $6

-
AmazonToys & Hobbies
Get this deal Up to 40% From $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off board games from Thames & Kosmos, Gamewright, and many more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Forbidden Island for $13.95. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. This popular cooperative strategy game pits players against each other in hopes of surviving and outlasting the competition. Suitable for up to four players at a time. “Join a team of fearless adventurers on a do-or-die mission to capture four sacred treasures from the ruins of this perilous paradise.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on board games and other entertainment for this holiday season. These games make a great stocking stuffer or gift and are easy to ship across the country, making it a solid option for this holiday season in particular.

Forbidden Island features:

  • Join a team of fearless adventurers on a do-or-die mission to capture four sacred treasures from the ruins of this perilous paradise
  • 2 to 4 players
  • Strategic thinking, problem solving and cooperation required
  • Ages 10 and up
  • Playing time: 30 minutes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $10+

Halloween Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off: Mario, Resident Evil, more

$2+ Learn More
Up to 20%

Lenovo Chromebooks, monitors, more up to 20% off today from $45

$45+ Learn More
Up to 20%

Wyze Cam gets a rare 1-day discount with deals from $21 (20% off)

From $21 Learn More

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mechanical Keyboard launches soon with only 6,500 units made

Learn More
35% off

GOOLOO’s $52 1500A portable jump starter ensures a dead battery never strands you

$52 Learn More
40% off

Aukey’s XXL gaming mousepad gets a 40% price cut to $12 Prime shipped

$12 Learn More
50% off

Linksys’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh system includes 3-nodes for 6,000-sq. ft. of coverage: $200 (50% off)

$200 Learn More

Review: Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit plus 8th-anniversary deals [Video]

Learn More