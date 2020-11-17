Craftsman’s 110-lb. Universal-Tow Broadcast Spreader strikes new low of $112 (Reg. $149)

Amazon is offering the Craftsman 110-pound Universal-Tow Broadcast Spreader for $112.17 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. If you have a tractor or riding lawn mower of some sort, this spreader is ready to simplify lawn-related tasks. It distributes fertilizer, grass seed, and more up to 10 feet and holds 110 pounds at once. The hopper capacity is large enough that you can cover roughly 1/3 of an acre in one go. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind walking, opt for Scotts Mini Broadcast Spreader at $36. Going this route allows you to spend $76 less while still setting up your lawn for success. An added perk is that this can be also be used with salt to prevent ice and snow from building up throughout the winter.

Now that your yard is looking its best, why not illuminate it for the world to see? Earlier today we unraveled several Ring Smart Lighting discounts. There you will discover deals that start at $20 and are up to 60% off. Our favorite price drop is on Ring’s Smart Floodlight Starter Kit at $49, but why stop there when more deals are ripe for the picking?

Craftsman Broadcast Spreader features:

  • Up to 10 ft. Spread width in broadcast pattern
  • 10 in. Large pneumatic tires allow for smooth transport
  • 110 lb. Hopper capacity covers approximately 1/3 Acre (17, 500 sq. Ft.)
  • Assembled dimensions: 43 in. L x 26 in. W x 38 in. H
  • Rustproof poly hopper and spreader plate increase product life
  • Heavy-duty Steel gear for increased product life
  • Universal Hitch attaches easily and quickly to all Tractors

