Amazon’s Ring Smart Lighting sale starts at $20 (Up to 60% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Ring Smart Lighting discounts that are up to 60% off. Our favorite happens to be the Ring Smart Floodlight Starter Kit for $48.99 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This floodlight shines 600 lumens of brightness whenever motion is detected. It’s a great garage add-on that features a sleek all-white design. A battery-powered design means that you won’t have to fiddle with wiring, making it a DIY solution that almost anyone can handle. A bundled Ring Bridge paves the way for seamless Alexa connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ring Smart Lighting deals priced from $20.

More Ring deals:

Thankfully Ring Bridge connects using Wi-Fi, but that’s not the case for other ecosystems like Philips Hue and Lutron. If you’re like me, you have a few Ethernet-based hubs that hog your router’s ports. Thankfully Tenda’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch has fallen to $11. This deal is a great way to put some of today’s savings to work.

Ring Smart Floodlight Starter Kit features:

A battery-powered floodlight that shines 600 Lumens of brightness on driveways and other areas when motion is detected

This Starter Kit includes one Ring Bridge to place indoors so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.

Floodlight installs in minutes with a wire-free design and included toolkit to illuminate your driveway, patio, or yard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!