Amazon’s Ring Smart Lighting sale starts at $20 (Up to 60% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Ring Smart Lighting discounts that are up to 60% off. Our favorite happens to be the Ring Smart Floodlight Starter Kit for $48.99 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This floodlight shines 600 lumens of brightness whenever motion is detected. It’s a great garage add-on that features a sleek all-white design. A battery-powered design means that you won’t have to fiddle with wiring, making it a DIY solution that almost anyone can handle. A bundled Ring Bridge paves the way for seamless Alexa connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ring Smart Lighting deals priced from $20.
More Ring deals:
- Solar Pathlight: $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Bridge: $20 (Reg. $50)
- Solar Floodlight Starter Kit: $77 (Reg. $110)
- Low-Voltage Transformer Kit: $84 (44% off)
- View all…
Thankfully Ring Bridge connects using Wi-Fi, but that’s not the case for other ecosystems like Philips Hue and Lutron. If you’re like me, you have a few Ethernet-based hubs that hog your router’s ports. Thankfully Tenda’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch has fallen to $11. This deal is a great way to put some of today’s savings to work.
Ring Smart Floodlight Starter Kit features:
- A battery-powered floodlight that shines 600 Lumens of brightness on driveways and other areas when motion is detected
- This Starter Kit includes one Ring Bridge to place indoors so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.
- Floodlight installs in minutes with a wire-free design and included toolkit to illuminate your driveway, patio, or yard.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!