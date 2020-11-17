Disney and Pixar films highlight latest Apple movie sale, rentals, more from $1

Apple’s iTunes storefront is starting off Tuesday with a fresh batch of deals highlighted by Disney and Pixar films at $10. You’ll also find a smattering of other movies on sale from $5, all of which will become a permanent part of your library. Apple also has a fresh $1 rental this week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Disney + Pixar sale highlights best deals this week

Regularly up to $20, today’s Disney and Pixar films drops prices down to $10 each, matching some of the best deals we’ve tracked to date. Here are some of our favorite deals:

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Deep Blue Sea 3. Regularly up to $6 at competing services, this is one of the first price drops we’ve seen on this rental that has a 70% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

