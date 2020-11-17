This 2-pack of solar outdoor LED lights offers a combined 6,400-lumens for $9.50 each

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 6MGDETTS at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a way to give your outdoor living space some additional light, this is a fantastic way. You’ll find that each light offers up to 3,200-lumens of brightness, with a combined total of 6,400-lumens available here. This is more than enough to light up your entire yard, as it’s the equivalent of more than six 100W light bulbs. No wiring or battery changes are needed here, thanks to the built-in solar panels, which makes it super simple to install these lights anywhere around your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re in the market for something that adds a bit more flair to your outdoor space, this 2-pack of solar LED strips is a great choice. It’s available on Amazon for just $15 Prime shipped, meaning you’ll save some cash over today’s lead deal as well as gain a totally different visual aesthetic.

Do you need more lights around your home? Well, if lower-powered lights are fine, be sure to check out this 4-pack of solar LEDs that we spotted in today’s Green Deals roundup. They’re on sale for under $22, and you’ll find this saves nearly $9 from its regular going rate.

Enkman Solar LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

