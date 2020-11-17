Check off your holiday toy shopping with this Fisher-Price sale from $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Fisher-Price toys. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Fisher-Price Toy Story Little People set for $12.69. It typically goes for closer to $20 with today’s deal marking the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This collection arrives with seven figurines styled after iconic Toy Story characters. A great stocking stuffer gift for the Buzz and Woody fan in your life. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more deals today.
Other notable deals include:
- Laugh & Learn Smart Piggy Bank: $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batcopter: $14 (Reg. $18)
- Imaginext Shark Bite Pirate Ship: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Little People Around the Neighborhood Vehicle Pack: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Brilliant Basics Boppin’ Activity Bugs: $11 (Reg. $16)
- …and more!
Hit up the rest of today’s sale for more deals on toys, stocking stuffers, and everyday developmental essentials for your kids. With deals from $4 in today’s sale, this is a great time to load up on inexpensive gifts and toys for your kids this holiday season.
Fisher-Price Toy Story Friends Pack features:
- Recreate the magic of the Disney·Pixar film Toy Story 4!
- Includes 7 character figures
- Figures sized just right for little hands
- Collect additional Little People toys for more toddler-friendly Toy Story fun! (Additional figures sold separately and subject to availability.)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!