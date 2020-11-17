Check off your holiday toy shopping with this Fisher-Price sale from $4

-
Get this deal Up to 40% From $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Fisher-Price toys. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Fisher-Price Toy Story Little People set for $12.69. It typically goes for closer to $20 with today’s deal marking the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This collection arrives with seven figurines styled after iconic Toy Story characters. A great stocking stuffer gift for the Buzz and Woody fan in your life. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more deals today.

Other notable deals include:

Hit up the rest of today’s sale for more deals on toys, stocking stuffers, and everyday developmental essentials for your kids. With deals from $4 in today’s sale, this is a great time to load up on inexpensive gifts and toys for your kids this holiday season.

Fisher-Price Toy Story Friends Pack features:

  • ​Recreate the magic of the Disney·Pixar film Toy Story 4!
  • ​Includes 7 character figures
  • ​Figures sized just right for little hands
  • ​Collect additional Little People toys for more toddler-friendly Toy Story fun! (Additional figures sold separately and subject to availability.)

