Save up to 50% on cert. refurb NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 modems, more from $35

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished NETGEAR cable modems priced from $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Our top pick falls to the Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 Modem at $99.99. Down from its original $200 price tag, it’s been more recently trending at $170 in new condition at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Bringing this cable modem to your setup is a great way to ditch the rental unit with support for up to 1GB service plans. Across its 32 download channels, it can handle upwards of 10Gb/s of throughput and will save you up to $168 per year off your internet bill, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,500 customers and includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Much like everything else in today’s sale, the featured DOCSIS 3.1 modem is compatible with service providers like Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, and more. Even so, it’s a great idea to check with your ISP just to confirm compatibility ahead of pulling the trigger.

If the featured offering isn’t quite the right fit for your home network, be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s NETGEAR modem sale. Whether you’re searching for a higher-end model or want something to replace the modem at your parents’ house, you’ll find offerings priced from $35. Everything comes backed by the same 90-day warranty you’ll find above.

Ubiquiti also just unveiled its first pair of Wi-Fi 6 access points, allowing you to bring 802.11ax connectivity into the UniFi ecosystem starting at $99. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Modem features:

The NETGEAR ultra-high speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet with speeds up to 6 Gbps. It is the industry’s first DOCSIS 3.1 cable labs Certified cable modem, 10x faster than DOCSIS 3.0. Working with both DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1 cable Internet service providers, it is the ultra-high speed Cable Modem ready for today’s service plans and future upgrades.

