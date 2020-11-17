Wyze Cam gets a rare 1-day discount with deals from $21 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Wyze Smart home Security Cameras. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Wyze Cam 1080p HD Camera for $20.78. As a comparison, it typically goes for $26 and today’s deal is just one of a few discounts we’ve seen all-time. Wyze Cam has developed a stellar reputation for its affordable price tag, full 1080p camera feeds, and free cloud storage. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 78,000 reviewers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

Another standout today is the Wyze Cam Pan for $30.38. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model takes the original version and adds full pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities to the mix. When motion is detected on the camera, it will automatically follow the subject as it moves. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale at Amazon for more deals on Wyze cameras and accessories. This is an easy way to outfit your home with a little extra security this year throughout the holiday season without breaking the bank.

Wyze Cam features:

Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage – Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the cloud for 14-days, for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you’re only alerted when something is detected letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. Or, record continuously to a MicroSD card (sold separately) regardless of motion and sound. Compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

