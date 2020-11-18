Add SD/microSD, HDMI, USB-A, more to your iPad Pro/Air with this $20 USB-C hub

Baseus US Tech (99% positive feedback past 90-days) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $19.96 Prime shipped with the code BASEUSOFF1 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s deal saves you 60% and is the best available. This dock is built to connect to your iPad Pro and provide ample I/O for you to use while on-the-go. It has HDMI out, SD/microSD, 3.5mm audio, USB-A, and USB-C passthrough charging ensuring your iPad has ample I/O for whatever project you throw at it. Since it’s USB-C, it’ll work with both the current- and previous-generation iPad Pro, as well as the latest iPad Air. And, while it won’t be quite as slick, it’ll even function with Apple’s latest MacBooks. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you just need to convert one or two USB-A devices to USB-C, nonda has you covered for less. This 2-pack of adapters is just $4.50 each and these are great for leaving on the end of printer cables, wireless dongles, and more.

While it doesn’t have the same amount of I/O as today’s lead deal, Anker’s USB-C to 4-port A adapter allows you to easily hook up multiple legacy devices at one time. This would be a great addition to Apple’s M1 MacBooks if you’re upgrading from an older machine, as it can give you the ability to plug in multiple devices through one port, leaving the other open for charging.

Baseus USB-C Hub features:

Creative Mobile Hub – Baseus 6-in-1 multi-function USB C Hub instantly turns your iPad Pro port to 4K HDMI, USB-C PD Charge, SD/Micro Card Reader, USB 3.0 and 3.5mm Headphone Jack. Adaptive bend angle design ensures the hub sits tightly to your iPad Pro, provides a fast and stable connection for your USB tablets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!