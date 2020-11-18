Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 gets first Amazon discount from $1,250

Amazon is taking $49.01 off Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro. That brings the entry-level model down to $1,249.99 with 256GB worth of storage. The upgraded 512GB model is also on sale at $1,449.99. Today’s deals are the first discounts we’ve tracked at Amazon and matching the best we’ve seen. Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and as much as 512GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this stylish felt sleeve that’s available in two different colors. Alongside dedicated storage for your MacBook Pro, there’s also another compartment for an added accessory. It’s an easy add-on to today’s lead deal and a great way to keep your new MacBook Pro safe along the way.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the best early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and just this morning we found a great deal on AirPods Pro, as well. There’s also notable savings on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad on-going this week, too.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac
  • 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever
  • 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
  • 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
  • Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

