EVOO is a fairly recent brand, but it’s already growing in popularity. The company’s latest gaming laptops, which are powered by both Intel and AMD processors, offers quite a bit of power and features in fairly budget-focused packages, with machines priced as low as $850 on Amazon. Offering THX-tuned speakers and displays, the new EVOO gaming laptops are built to get the job done, whether that be gaming, content creation, or workstation tasks.

EVOO’s latest gaming laptops offer 120Hz or better across the board

We’ll start with display tech here. EVOO utilizes THX-tuned screens that offer “vibrant colors and crisp visual content.” Of the four new models of laptops offered by EVOO, all feature high refresh displays. You’ll find that all are 1080p, and while the base model is 120Hz, the other three computers offer 144Hz refresh rates. This is something that most computers in this price point just can’t offer and will really set EVOO apart from the pack.

RTX and GTX graphics deliver stunning performance without breaking the bank

The EG-LP10 is EVOO’s entry-level machine at $850, but it still packs a punch. Offering a 10th-generation Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 1650 graphics card, this laptop sure delivers a killer spec lineup for its price. It also has a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM to round out its feature lineup.

From there, all three other models offer RTX 2060 graphics cards for superior gaming and video rendering. Two models (EG-LP8 and EG-LP9) utilize a 10th-generation i7 processor, while the EG-LP7 leverages AMD’s Ryzen 7, giving you the choice between team blue or red.

Need a huge screen? EVOO has you covered

EVOO is also setting itself apart from competitors by offering a 17.3-inch option of its laptop. The EG-LP9 has a 17.3-inch 144Hz display with an i7 processor, RTX 2060 graphics card, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM. This allows you to have both a huge screen as well as a high refresh rate and specs to handle anything you throw at it. If you’re in need of a large machine, this could be the answer to your problems. All the other EVOO laptops announced today sport 15.6-inch displays.

Pricing and availability

EVOO’s laptops start at $849.99 with an i5/8GB/256GB/GTX 1650. Next we have a Ryzen 7/512GB/16GB/RTX 2060 for $1,199, i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 2060 at $1,399, and then the 17.3-inch i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 2060 at $1,499. All laptops are available on Amazon starting today.

