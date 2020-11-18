Home Depot discounts a fresh batch of RYOBI tools by up to 33%

-
Up to 33% From $20

Home Depot has a fresh batch of RYOBI deals this morning as it continues to offer up early Black Friday price drops. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. One standout today is the Drill and Impact Driver Kit at $139. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate and $10 under our previous mention. With purchase, you’ll receive an impact driver, drill, two batteries, and a wall charger. RYOBI also includes a carrying case with purchase, as well. This is a great bundle for the DIYer on your holiday shopping list in need of a refresh this holiday season. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another standout today is RYOBI’s ONE+ Compact Impact Driver for $99. That’s good for at least a $25 savings from the regular going rate. This model differs from the featured deal above with its slimmed-down design, which makes it a stellar option for getting work done in tight spaces. You’ll receive a 1.5Ah battery with purchase along with a wall charger and carrying case, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on RYOBI drills, batteries, and accessories. This is a great chance to get some early shopping done for the DIY warrior on your holiday list.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI ONE+ Cordless Impact/Drill Bundle features:

  • Both tools feature a compact size and are lightweight
  • Brushless Motor provides longer runtime, longer motor life, and more power
  • Ergonomic paddle triggers for multiple gripping positions
  • On-board LED worklights to illuminate workspaces
  • Drill/Driver: Compact 6.4 in. length fits in tight spaces
  • Drill/Driver: Provides up to 400 in./lbs. of torque

