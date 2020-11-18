Save over $140 on the 24-plant indoor AeroGarden Farm at $485 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Farm Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $484.70 shipped. Regularly in the $605 and currently fetching $627 at Home Depot, today’s offer is as much as $142 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Well, if you’re looking for something that will keep the fresh herbs and veggies growing all year-round, this is it. This is the big boy model that comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit and can grow up to 24 plants at once with very little effort on your part. Features include watering notifications, separate control via the touch-screen panel for both sides of the garden, dual motorized 60-watt LED grow lights. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if the 24 plant yield is a bit much for your personal needs or you just don’t have the space for the larger unit above, check out the AeroGarden Harvest. This one is much of the same but with only six plants and a far more affordable $100 price tag. Having said that though, you’ll definitely want to browse through our latest AeroGarden roundup for additional models starting from $123 and with up to $150 in savings.

Either way, you’ll find loads of additional AeroGarden seed pod kits on Amazon starting from around $15 right now to customize your crop. There’s everything from cherry tomatoes and salsa kits to herb bundles and more.

More on the AeroGarden Farm Indoor Garden:

During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Farm 24Basic with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed. 24 pre-seeded grow pods including Black Seeded Simpson (4), Deer Tongue (4), Parris Island (4), Marvel of 4 Seasons (4), Rouge D’iver (4) and Red Sail (4) plus (4) 3oz bottles of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth).

