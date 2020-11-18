Score an Oster personal protein shake blender for just $13 today at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Oster MyBlend Personal Blender for $12.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $20, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is also $10 under the regular price of the travel sport MyBlend models and $2 under the Magic Bullet Black Friday price we saw last week. This 400-watt personal blender is now among the most affordable brand name options we have tracked for the holidays and makes for an ideal daily smoothie maker. Alongside the one-touch controls, it ships with a 20-ounce BPA-free sport travel bottle for taking your protein shakes and green juice on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, our featured deal is already well-under the sport version and, with today’s price drop, among the most affordable options out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another comparable model from a brand you would trust for less.

Be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware, DIY tool sets, furniture, and much more. You might also want to check out this ongoing $100 price drop on the Breville’s Peel & Dice food processor before you start with the holiday cooking.

More on the Oster MyBlend Personal Blender:

The new Oster MyBlend Personal Blender makes it easy to maintain a healthy lifestyle while juggling a busy schedule. Simply fill the reusable sports bottle with your favorite fruits, vegetables, shakes, and more; blend to your desired consistency with one touch; and take your nutritious drink on the go. With an impact-resistant, dishwasher-safe bottle and a travel-friendly carrying lid, 400 watts of blending power, and a removable blade attachment for easy cleaning, this convenient Oster blender couldn’t be easier to use. Great for the gym, work, walks and hikes—or for simply enjoying at home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!