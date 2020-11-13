Breville’s Peel & Dice food processor is a great holiday sous chef, now $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Breville Sous Chef 16 Peel & Dice bundle for $399.96 shipped. Now matched directly from Breville. Regularly $500, today’s deal is $100 in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price wed can find. Williams Sonoma, for comparison, still has it up at $500. This is essentially your own personal food processor sous chef with a 1200-watt motor and a series of attachments that can dice (8mm to 16mm cubes) or peel (up to seven potatoes at once, for example) as well as typical chopping, mixing, and processing tasks. It also has a micro-serrated s-blade for dine chops and a 16-cup mixing bowl. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

As convenient as today’s lead deal would make holiday cooking, there are more affordable options out there. While not quite as versatile overall, you can save a small fortune by opting for the Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor at $90 shipped. It also carries solid ratings and will make short work of your holiday cooking responsibilities. It’s not quite as powerful as the Breville above, but it can also mix doughs and will save you hundreds.

But you’ll also want to swing by yesterday’s early Black Friday blender roundup for even more models from Ninja and Instant Pot starting from $69. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more including these Gold Box SodaStream offers and all of today’s Stanley travel mugs/insulated food jar deals.

More on the Breville Sous Chef 16 Peel & Dice:

Dicing – no longer difficult breville’s new dicing attachment takes ease and precision to the next level. The dicing attachment works by slicing and then dicing your foods. This two-step process ensures even and precise cubes. The 12mm dicing attachment is a great tool to prepare a variety of popular dishes like soups and salads. The 8mm and 16mm dicing kit offer a greater variety in precision cuts and can be purchased separately.

Peeled to perfection peeling doesn’t have to be painful. The peeler disc can peel up to 7 potatoes at a time and all sorts of produce like beetroot and sweet potato, taking the hard work out of preparing your ingredients.

