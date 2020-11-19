Amazon discounts Nerf blasters as low as $6.50 (Up to 33% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a couple of notable Nerf deals that slice up to 33% off typical pricing. Among them is the Nerf MicroShots Fortnite Micro Peely for $6.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is within $0.03 of the lowest price we have tracked. You don’t have to be a Fortnite fan to like this quirky Nerf blaster. It looks like a banana peel, which happens mimic the Peely skin in Epic Games’ ever-popular Battle Royale game. It comes with two Nerf Elite darts and features a compact size that’s bound to fit nicely in a desk drawer. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Nerf blaster on sale.

On top of the deal above, we’ve also discovered the Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked. Like the lead deal, this blaster is also inspired by Fortnite. It ratchets things up though with a motorized design that aims to help you pummel the opposition. A total of 20 darts are included alongside a magazine that holds half of them at once. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If that’s not enough Nerf discounts for you, don’t worry, we have another. Yesterday we spotted its Fortnite SMG-E Blaster for $18. Buyers stand to bag 30% in savings while cashing in at an excellent price overall. Like the AR-L above, this offering also wields a motorized design.

Nerf MicroShots Fortnite Micro Peely features:

Nerf Fortnite Micro Peely mini blaster is inspired by the Peely character in the popular Fortnite video game and comes with 2 Official Nerf Elite darts

This dart-firing blaster captures the character of Peely in a micro size that’s great for carrying and collecting

This single-shot blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is hand-powered (no batteries required)

