Amazon discounts Nerf blasters as low as $6.50 (Up to 33% off)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesNerf
Save 33% From $6.50

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a couple of notable Nerf deals that slice up to 33% off typical pricing. Among them is the Nerf MicroShots Fortnite Micro Peely for $6.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is within $0.03 of the lowest price we have tracked. You don’t have to be a Fortnite fan to like this quirky Nerf blaster. It looks like a banana peel, which happens mimic the Peely skin in Epic Games’ ever-popular Battle Royale game. It comes with two Nerf Elite darts and features a compact size that’s bound to fit nicely in a desk drawer. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Nerf blaster on sale.

On top of the deal above, we’ve also discovered the Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked. Like the lead deal, this blaster is also inspired by Fortnite. It ratchets things up though with a motorized design that aims to help you pummel the opposition. A total of 20 darts are included alongside a magazine that holds half of them at once. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If that’s not enough Nerf discounts for you, don’t worry, we have another. Yesterday we spotted its Fortnite SMG-E Blaster for $18. Buyers stand to bag 30% in savings while cashing in at an excellent price overall. Like the AR-L above, this offering also wields a motorized design.

Nerf MicroShots Fortnite Micro Peely features:

  • Nerf Fortnite Micro Peely mini blaster is inspired by the Peely character in the popular Fortnite video game and comes with 2 Official Nerf Elite darts
  • This dart-firing blaster captures the character of Peely in a micro size that’s great for carrying and collecting
  • This single-shot blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is hand-powered (no batteries required)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Nerf

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Gift Nerf’s Fortnite SMG-E Blaster for $18 at Amazon (Save 30%, New low)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $80

Have fun coding in Swift with Sphero’s Mini Activity Kit, now $52 (2020 low)

$52 Learn More
Save 29%

Bosch bit set deals land at Amazon, now priced from $13 (Up to 29% off)

$13 Learn More
Reg. $70

West Bend’s Versatility Cooker offers five temperature settings at $50 (Reg. $70)

$50 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Headphones: Powerbeats Pro $160, Bose 35 II $199, more

Learn More

LEGO’s new Technic McLaren Senna GTR rolls onto the scene in 2021

Read more Learn More
Save $72

Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, and Skagen timepieces fall as low as $49 (Up to $72 off)

$94.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

ASTRO’s A10 Xbox headset drops to $40, Turtle Beach Recon 200 now $30 (Up to 50% off)

From $30 Learn More