Gift Nerf’s Fortnite SMG-E Blaster for $18 at Amazon (Save 30%, New low)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Fortnite SMG-E Blaster for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’ve got a Fortnite fan in the family, this replica could serve as a fun and exciting Christmas gift. It features a motorized design that’s ready to propel six included darts at whoever the opposition may be. All darts are stored in a magazine that automatically loads the next dart once one has been launched. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need more than one blaster? If so, forego the deal above in favor of Nerf Mega Talon at $6. This way you can afford several while still spending less. Bear in mind that it’s not motorized and lacks a magazine. That being said, the blaster is equipped with a built-in storage area that’s ready to safely stow the extra darts included in the package.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget that we’ve got a nice roundup of board game discounts. There you’ll find Baby Yoda Monopoly, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Connect 4, and the list goes on. Pricing starts at $8 and shoppers can bag up to 50% in savings.

Nerf Fortnite SMG-E Blaster features:

Dart-blasting Fortnite blaster replica: this smg-e blaster is inspired by the weapon used in Fortnite, capturing the look of the one in the popular video game

Motorized dart blasting: power up the motor with the acceleration button and press the trigger to unleash 1 dart at a time with motorized blasting (batteries required, not included)

6-Dart clip and 6 Nerf Elite darts: includes a 6-dart clip and 6 official Nerf Elite darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips

