Just $35 snags Kingston’s 250GB NVMe Internal SSD (Save 23%, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Kingston 250GB A2000 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $34.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This NVMe solid-state drive boasts up to 2,200MB/s performance thanks to its PCIe connection. Since there are no moving parts, it a forward-thinking solution that’s much less likely to fail when going head-to-head with traditional drives. It’s a solid choice for anyone looking to offload an operating system and some of their most-used applications. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If your primary concern is offloading your operating system, consider Kingston’s A400 120GB NVMe Solid-State Drive. It’ll shave another $15 off today’s spending, thanks to its small $20 price tag. As with the drive above, buyers will benefit from fast boot times and improved reliability when compared with standard hard-disk drives.

If you’re running PC or Mac with Boot Camp, you may want to dive into the new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode. It’s a part of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition’s “biggest update” ever and arguably breathes new life into the game. Eight players are pitted against one another and need to claim buildings and resources to then duke it out until only the victor remains.

Kingston 250GB NVMe SSD features:

  • NVMe PCIe performance at a fraction of the cost
  • Supports a full-security Suite (TCG Opal, xts-aes 256-bit, edrive)
  • Ideal for Ultrabook’s and small form Factor PC (SFF PC) systems

