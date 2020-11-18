Despite the fact that Age of Empires IV is in the works, this hasn’t halted updates to the classics. Age of Empires II is often considered to be the best of the bunch, and its new update further solidifies this. An Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode is easily the biggest highlight of the update. It pits eight players against one to create a fast-paced, new and exciting way to play the game. Other features include Quick Play for faster matchmaking, an updated Civ Selection UI, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Age of Empires Battle Royale helps modernize a classic

The Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition November update has brought several exciting features to the game. A new Battle Royale game mode is hands-down the most exciting, here’s how it works. Eight players compete against each other across five all-new game maps. Everyone starts with two hero units and uses them to scour the map and claim buildings as quickly as possible.

Resources are automatically dealt out to players and accelerate the longer you’re able to keep ahold of your supply buildings. The map shrinks as time progresses, eliminating resource buildings as it closes in. This forces everyone to duke it out and try to be the last player left standing. Check out the Age of Empires Battle Royale trailer below to see it in action.

Pricing and availability

Probably the best part of this update is that it is entirely free for anyone that already owns the game. If you’ve held out until now, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition can be purchased for $19.99. The update rolled out yesterday evening, so you can take the new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode for a spin at any time.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been playing Age of Empires for well over a decade now and have been anxiously waiting for the latest release to debut. Since that one is still in the works, I’ve spent some time revisiting the older games which have all now been given Definitive Edition treatment.

Not only have these re-releases delivered better graphics, but the latest update also proves that when enough players invest in a game reboot, it can potentially lead to all-new ways to play. I’m excited to give the new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode a try, but do worry that I may be out of my league until I brush up on my RTS skills.

