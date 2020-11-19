Verizon’s Black Friday sale delivers a FREE iPhone 12 plus gift cards, more

-
Get this deal Reg. $700+ FREE

Verizon’s Black Friday sale has kicked off with a number of deals on smartphones, accessories, and more discounted ahead of Thanksgiving week. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining is Apple’s new iPhone 12 that’s available for FREE when you port in a phone number and choose an unlimited plan. You can also score up to $300 in Verizon gift cards when you trade-in an existing device, which will help you score some accessories and more at further discounts.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design, bringing back the classic squared-off design of the fourth-generation model. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside the return of MagSafe charging. You can count on up to 65-hours of usage here, as well, on a full charge.

You can check out the rest of Verizon’s Black Friday sale over on this landing page. Verizon is currently offering a number of smartphones for FREE if you come from a competing service, no trade-in required. That includes the Pixel 4a and Motorola’s moto g power.

Now that you’ve picked up a new iPhone, it’s time to roll over to our roundup of the best cases for Apple’s latest devices. You’ll find a number of different options in our roundup from some of the biggest names out there along with more budget-friendly alternatives, as well.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best iPhone 12 Launch Day Deals: Verizon, AT&T, Walmart, and more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More
$699+

All of Apple’s iPhone 12 models are now BOGO FREE at Verizon

BOGO FREE Learn More

Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more

Learn More