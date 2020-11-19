Verizon’s Black Friday sale delivers a FREE iPhone 12 plus gift cards, more

Verizon’s Black Friday sale has kicked off with a number of deals on smartphones, accessories, and more discounted ahead of Thanksgiving week. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining is Apple’s new iPhone 12 that’s available for FREE when you port in a phone number and choose an unlimited plan. You can also score up to $300 in Verizon gift cards when you trade-in an existing device, which will help you score some accessories and more at further discounts.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design, bringing back the classic squared-off design of the fourth-generation model. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside the return of MagSafe charging. You can count on up to 65-hours of usage here, as well, on a full charge.

You can check out the rest of Verizon’s Black Friday sale over on this landing page. Verizon is currently offering a number of smartphones for FREE if you come from a competing service, no trade-in required. That includes the Pixel 4a and Motorola’s moto g power.

Now that you’ve picked up a new iPhone, it’s time to roll over to our roundup of the best cases for Apple’s latest devices. You’ll find a number of different options in our roundup from some of the biggest names out there along with more budget-friendly alternatives, as well.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!