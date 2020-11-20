Amazon 1-day cookware set sale up to $50 off with deals from $80 shipped

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering 33% off select Goodful cookware sets. You can score the 12-piece Goodful Premium Non-Stick Cookware Set for $79.99 shipped in charcoal gray or red. Regularly $120, today’s deal is $40 or 33% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Alongside the six staple pots and pans, this set includes a 10-inch square griddle, as well as both a bamboo tuner and a spoon. These are dishwasher-safe aluminum pans that have been “reinforced with diamonds for a stronger and more durable non-stick pan” with riveted soft touch handles. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

You could save even more with the 8-piece AmazonBasics set at $41, but this one is recommended for hand washing only. This Cook N Home set, however, carries 4+ star ratings from over 6,000 Amazon customers and comes in at just over $55. While it doesn’t include the bamboo utensils, this is a similar 12-piece kit that will refresh all of your most important pots and pans in one fell swoop.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Goodful Gold Box Black Friday sale for additional cookware deals from $100 and with up to $50 in savings.

But if you’re looking for a more high-end set, check out these ongoing Black Friday All-Clad offers at Macy’s with hundreds of dollars in savings, plus everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Goodful Non-Stick Cookware Set:

SET INCLUDES: 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 2 quart saucepan with tempered glass lid, 5 quart Dutch oven with tempered glass lid, stainless steel steamer basket, 4 quart deep sauté pan with tempered glass lid, 10” square griddle pan, bamboo turner, bamboo spoon

EFFORTLESS NON-STICK COATING: This pots and pans set features a durable non-stick coating that allows food to easily slide out of the pan. The coating is reinforced with diamonds for a stronger and more durable non-stick pan.

