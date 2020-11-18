Macy’s offers up to $540 off All-Clad cookware in early Black Friday sale, deals from $50

As part of its early Black Friday specials, Macy’s is now a series of notable deals on All-Clad cookware. You can score the 7-piece All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $299.99 shipped. That’s 64% off the regular $840 this Macy’s exclusive set usually fetches. It is also about half the price of similar sets on Amazon. Along with the mirror-polished 18/10 stainless steel construction, this is a three-ply bonded design with aluminum center cores. It includes a 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered sauté pan, and a 6-quart covered stockpot along with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If Amazon’s hand wash-only set at $41 won’t cut it for you, take a look at the 10-piece Gotham Steel Pots and Pans set for $75. This set will still save you a significant amount of cash while providing a dishwasher-safe design and even more pieces than today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from 2,800 Amazon customers.

Browse through the rest of the early Black Friday Macy’s specials for more notable deals on All-Clad cookware starting from $50 shipped.

From personal blenders at under $15, coffee grinders, and indoor gardens, our home goods deal hub is bursting at the seams today. On top of today’s Home Depot tool sale, we also have some big-time offers via this morning’s Gold Box on Amazon dog treat and stocking stuffers as well as the popular Anova sous vide cooker, and much more.

All-Clad’s dedication to top-quality cookware is apparent in the durable mirror-polished 18/10 stainless steel construction and use of cooking highly heat conducive surfaces that don’t react with food, so you get exactly the flavors you want. 7-piece set includes: 10″ fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered sauté pan and 6-qt. covered stockpot. Material: Three-ply bonded design with aluminum center core clad with stainless steel